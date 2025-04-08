Owls overcome hardships in tough season

Despite opening the season with a five-meet losing streak, Temple Gymnastics remains resilient, with underclassmen stepping up and fueling optimism for the future.

After enduring a 15-19 season in 2024, Temple entered the 2025 season with high hopes for a bounce-back year.

Those aspirations were quickly zapped as key performers went down with injuries. With upperclassmen sidelined, underclassmen stepped into the spotlight and had to shake off their nerves.

While the youth provided a spark, the mix of injuries and inexperience resulted in Temple stumbling to a five-meet losing streak to start the season.

“Even though we practiced with our inner squads, it doesn’t really compare to being in the actual competitive environment,” said gymnast Brooke Donabedian. “I feel like if we had practiced that more during practice, just putting ourselves in those way more high-pressure scenarios, we could have had more of an outcome.”

The Owls finished the season with an 11-18 record but are proud of the wins they earned along the way. Despite the rough start, the team didn’t let the losses shake their morale. Temple bounced back with four straight victories after the early slump but finished the season losing four of its last six meets.

Kyrstin Johnson became one of the top storylines during the season after her viral floor routine to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us.’ The Talladega College transfer credits the team’s supportive environment as one of the best she’s ever experienced, even through the team’s rocky start.

“We knew that we had each other’s back,” Johnson said. “There was actually trust there. We actually made sure that we had fun. We were taking in the moment. And it really showed throughout the season that we were just getting better and better at each meet and we’re just seriously ready for next year.”

Head coach Hilary Steele plays a key role in helping her athletes build confidence — something that initially held the team back, Donabedian said.

Steele pairs upperclassmen with underclassmen in big-sister, little-sister roles to ensure younger gymnasts have strong mentors. The strategy puts the Owls one step ahead of the looming challenge of replacing four seniors and two graduate students graduating, leaving just one senior left and several pairs of big shoes to fill.

The team will be losing a large portion of its beam lineup with the main departure being Donabedian, who helped craft the culture of the program during her five years on North Broad Street. She capped her career off by being named the East Atlantic Gymnastics League Specialist of the Year — the first gymnast in Temple history to claim the honor.

“I’m hoping that we can build that culture where [freshmen can] come in confidently and expect to compete,” Steele said. “So I think it’s important to know that a freshman should come in and expect to compete and not be afraid of that opportunity.”

Nikki Rengifo is one of the underclassmen who is expected to step into a bigger role next year. She joined the team after undergoing shoulder surgery for a gymnastics-related injury. Initially, Steele was nervous to have a freshman on the team who was recovering from surgery and wasn’t sure what she was capable of.

However, Rengifo silenced all doubts when she began competing. She became a staple on the vault, competing in every match and scoring 9.700 or better seven times. Rengifo also contributed to the floor lineup, especially toward the end of the season. She performed on the floor in six of the final seven meets and recorded a career-high 9.850 during the conference championship.

“[Rengifo] really stepped up on the vault,” Steele said. “And then when we were struggling a little bit on the floor, she ended up being consistent in both of those lineups.”

The experience that underclassmen like Rengifo and Johnson gained from this season gives them an advantage to take the reins in 2026. The team knows they need to enhance their confidence and focus on rigorous training this off-season to see improvement next year.

The up-and-down season ultimately ended with a three-meet skid, but that didn’t stop the team from enjoying the journey. Steele reflected on the Owls’ final meet against Nebraska — she wasn’t disappointed by the loss, but proud of the energy her team brought to the arena.

“It was completely electric in the arena and it showed in their gymnastics,” Steele said. “It was just a great way for us to end our season, although we were so close to winning and that would have been the cherry on top. I think knowing we got our season high, the most important of the year for us, finished us in a good spot leading into next season.”