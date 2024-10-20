Owls’ scoring woes continue against UTSA

In the 34th minute of Temple’s game against UTSA, the Owls had their backs against the wall before the first half even came to a close. UTSA was granted a penalty kick and midfielder Sophia Morrin stepped up to take the chance.

Morrin was tasked with getting the ball past Temple goalkeeper Tamsin Bynoe, who was fresh off an 11-save outing against South Florida on Oct. 17. The two played together across the pond for Liverpool’s youth program and had built a bond with each other before starting their collegiate careers.

Bynoe had recorded just one save up to that point and wasn’t able to get the best of her former teammate. Morrin sent a shot to the top right corner of the goal while Bynoe thought it was going left to put UTSA on the board.

Temple was unable to find the equalizer and finished the game with just four shots all day. The Roadrunners put two more shots home, sending Temple back with its 27th straight conference loss.

Temple (2-14, 0-7 American Athletic Conference) fell to UTSA (6-6-3, 1-4-2 AAC) 3-0 Sunday afternoon. The Owls have now been shutout in four consecutive games while being outscored 12-0 during the span.

Temple has been plagued by being unable to spark any offensive momentum and the opening half only bolstered the claims. UTSA outshot Temple 8-2 in the first 45 minutes of the afternoon. Roadrunner defender Peyton Godbey got the action going with a shot just a minute in but the attempt was blocked.

Bynoe spent the majority of the first half sending away numerous UTSA chances. Only two shots found her and Bynoe was able to send one of them away while UTSA continued to live in the Temple side of the field.

Temple wasn’t able to get its first shot off until the 31st minute when midfielder Caroline Ostergaard sent a ball towards the net. Roadrunner goalkeeper Jasmine Kessler swatted the chance away to preserve the tie. Kessler finished the game with two saves to diminish the Owls hopes all game.

The Roadrunners took advantage of Kessler’s day when Morrin delivered a strike to take the lead. Temple forward Shari Atkins had a chance to tie the game before the first half came to a close, but Kessler saved it to take a 1-0 lead into the break.

Temple came out of the break desperately hoping to find the equalizer to tie the game and avoid yet another loss. Instead, they ran in place the entire game while the Roadrunners took control of the game.

The Owls were outshot 13-2 in the second half of action, taking 23 minutes to get its first shot off. Atkins sent a shot hoping to find any sign of life, but it sailed above the net to keep the Owls scoreless.

UTSA had little problem trying to take a stranglehold of the game, continuously pestering Bynoe with shots. The Owls keeper snatched six in the second half of play but her offense was unable to give her any form of relief. UTSA finished the game with 11 corners while Temple attempted none the entire day.

Temple’s dormant offense proved to be its downfall and UTSA spoiled Bynoe’s efforts after trying to get past her all half. Forward Tyler Coker found midfielder Olivia Alverez, who booted her shot home to extend the lead in the 61st minute and dug Temple in a bigger hole.

Coker wasn’t finished making her mark on the stat sheet and followed up her assist with another one 12 minutes later. She dished a pass to forward Addy Johnson who took her attempt at Bynoe and won the battle to put the finishing touches on the victory.

Temple was unable to capitalize off of Bynoe’s seven saves and have now been shutout 11 times all season. The Owls have just three games left this season and their hopes of making the AAC tournament in head coach Chris Shaw’s first season have all but evaporated.

The Owls return home for their next game to take on Charlotte (1-7-6, 0-2-4 AAC) on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.