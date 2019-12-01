Owls set individual offensive records in regular season finale

Redshirt-junior quarterback Anthony Russo is the second Temple quarterback to throw for more than 2,500 yards in a single season more than once.

When video review confirmed redshirt-junior wide receiver Branden Mack’s 41-yard touchdown catch, redshirt-junior quarterback Anthony Russo became Temple University football’s fourth-leading all-time passer.



Russo finished with 247 pass yards in the game as Temple (8-4, 5-3 The American Athletic Conference) beat Connecticut (2-10, 0-8 The AAC) 49-17 Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.



Russo was one of four Owls on the offensive side of the ball to reach milestones in the Owls’ final regular season game.



“Those are all great things, and they will happen,” coach Rod Carey said. “But those certainly are not our focus.”



Russo reached 2,733 total yards in the season, the second quarterback since 2017 graduate Phillip Walker to record over 2,500 yards in a season multiple times. Russo passed 2,563 yards last season.



Redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Jadan Blue set a new Temple season record for receiving yards with 975.



“He’s the most deserving person for it, so I’m really happy for him,” redshirt-sophomore quarterback Todd Centeio said. “I feel like I got it too, that’s how I feel.”



Blue scored a touchdown in the second quarter. Blue dropped a pass from Russo in the fourth quarter which could have put him past 1,000 yards.



“That last pass kinda hurt, but it’s all good,” Blue said. “I’m still blessed. I’m just happy to finish the season in one piece.”



Just before Blue’s touchdown, redshirt-junior tight end Kenny Yeboah caught a 53-yard pass from Centeio for a career-high reception. Yeboah finished the season with 180 yards, 26 more than his total last season.



Freshman running back Re’Mahn Davis carried the ball 55 yards in the third quarter, a career-high. His previous best was a 45-yard run in Temple’s 38-22 loss to the University at Buffalo (7-5, 5-2 The Mid-American Conference) on Sept. 22. Davis has totaled 900 rushing yards this season.



Temple is eligible to play in a bowl game. If selected to play, their opponent will be announced on Dec. 8.

