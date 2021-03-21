Owls shutout by Blue Hens on the road

Temple University field hockey finished with just two shots and two corner chances in the game.

In the middle of the second quarter, University of Delaware freshman back Julia Duffhuis’ shot glided off a penalty into the back of the cage, giving the Blue Hens a 1-0 lead they would never relinquish.

Temple University field hockey (4-6, 1-5 Big East Conference) lost 4-0 to the University of Delaware (2-1, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) in Newark, Delaware on Sunday afternoon.

Temple continued to give Delaware penalty stroke opportunities, putting the Blue Hens in advantageous positions throughout the game.

At the end of the second quarter, Blue Hens senior back Emily Kresho and sophomore midfielder Ashlyn Carr assisted Delaware senior midfielder Femke Strien on a goal, giving the Blue Hens a 2-0 lead before halftime.

Almost halfway through the third quarter, the Blue Hens’ offense prevailed once again as Carr assisted freshman midfielder Berber Bakermans, giving Delaware a commanding 3-0 lead.

With nearly 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Strien slipped the ball into the Owls’ cage, giving the Blue Hens a 4-0 lead. Strien had two goals against the Owls’ defense in Sunday’s game.

The Blue Hens applied intense pressure offensively throughout the match and finished with 16 shots and five corner opportunities.

Temple played short handed and that affected them on the field, but the effort from the team was strong, said head coach Susan Ciufo.

Temple missed junior back Nienke Oerlemans and senior back Dani Batze.

“Though it was a 4-0 game, the game was certainly played in the midfield and UD was able to convert on their opportunities,” Ciufo said. “With some pretty significant injuries coming into this game I am proud of how our ladies stepped up against a strong UD team.”

On the other end, the Owls’ offense did not have many chances to score. Temple only finished with two shots and two corners.

“The past game we gained opportunities with using the screen positions and getting the ball up the field, which UD read that pretty well and closed that option down for us,” freshman midfielder Kaitlyn Cummins said. “So I certainly believe it was a great take away today to learn what to do when a team does this to us and allows us to use the overload.”

This game became a learning experience for the team, and they were resilient to the end, Ciufo said.

“Positives from today’s game are massive,” Ciufo said. “Delaware is a strong opponent and we were able to utilize some of our underclassmen in order to get experience. We’re so proud of the effort and resiliency of our team and are ready to be back next week against Providence.”

Temple will play Providence College (0-4, 0-4 Big East Conference) at Howarth Field on March 27 at 12 p.m.