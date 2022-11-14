Owls shutout by Mustangs

Temple Volleyball couldn’t compete with South Methodist University, falling to 4-12 in conference play on the season.

Temple Volleyball (10-17, 4-12 The American Athletic Conference) lost 3-0 in a three-set match against Southern Methodist University (20-8, 13-3 The American) on Sunday afternoon at the Moody Coliseum. This moves Temple to 4-12 against conference opponents with just four games left in the season.

KEY PLAYS

SMU started on a 6-2 run in the first set because of multiple attack errors by Temple.

After a kill by SMU junior outside hitter Natalie Perdue that made the score 5-10, SMU went on a 15-5 run that won them the set 25-10. The set was ended by SMU senior opposite hitter Marieke van der Mark.

After being down as much as five early in the second set, Temple brought it back to tie the set 11-11 after a service ace by sophomore setter Magdalena Rogalska.

. A service ace by SMU senior libero Tatum Ticknor forced Temple to call timeout down five late in the second set.

Temple only managed to score two points after that, losing the set 25-17 after a kill by SMU senior outside hitter Jadyn Bauss, who scored the Mustang's final point for the set.

A kill by SMU sophomore outside hitter Jamison Wheeler put the Mustangs up six early in the third set.

A kill by Temple junior outside hitter Jelena Prolic brought the match within three points late in the third set.

brought the match within three points late in the third set. A set error by Rogalska ended the set and the match, SMU walked away with a 3-0 shutout against Temple.

THE NUMBERS

Temple hit .000 percent for the match with many players having a negative hit percentage, including Prolic who hit -.037 percent for the match and sophomore outside hitter Jaaliyah Evans who hit -.400 percent for the match.

SMU hit .257 percent for the match with graduate middle blocker London Austin-Roark leading the team with a .412 hit percentage to go along with a game-high seven kills.

ON TAP

The Owls will look to come out stronger against the University of South Florida (9-17, 3-11 The American) on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. back home at McGonigle Hall.