Owls shutout by Mustangs

Temple Volleyball (10-17, 4-12 The American Athletic Conference) lost 3-0 in a three-set match against Southern Methodist University (20-8, 13-3 The American) on Sunday afternoon at the Moody Coliseum. This moves Temple to 4-12 against conference opponents with just four games left in the season.
KEY PLAYS
- SMU started on a 6-2 run in the first set because of multiple attack errors by Temple.
- After a kill by SMU junior outside hitter Natalie Perdue that made the score 5-10, SMU went on a 15-5 run that won them the set 25-10. The set was ended by SMU senior opposite hitter Marieke van der Mark.
- After being down as much as five early in the second set, Temple brought it back to tie the set 11-11 after a service ace by sophomore setter Magdalena Rogalska.
- A service ace by SMU senior libero Tatum Ticknor forced Temple to call timeout down five late in the second set.
- Temple only managed to score two points after that, losing the set 25-17 after a kill by SMU senior outside hitter Jadyn Bauss, who scored the Mustang’s final point for the set.
- A kill by SMU sophomore outside hitter Jamison Wheeler put the Mustangs up six early in the third set.
- A kill by Temple junior outside hitter Jelena Prolic brought the match within three points late in the third set.
- A set error by Rogalska ended the set and the match, SMU walked away with a 3-0 shutout against Temple.
THE NUMBERS
- Temple hit .000 percent for the match with many players having a negative hit percentage, including Prolic who hit -.037 percent for the match and sophomore outside hitter Jaaliyah Evans who hit -.400 percent for the match.
- SMU hit .257 percent for the match with graduate middle blocker London Austin-Roark leading the team with a .412 hit percentage to go along with a game-high seven kills.
ON TAP
The Owls will look to come out stronger against the University of South Florida (9-17, 3-11 The American) on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. back home at McGonigle Hall.
Be the first to comment