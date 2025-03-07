Owls snap four game skid with win against Royals

Temple Lacrosse went on two separate 4-0 runs to take down Queens for its first road win of the season.



Temple went into Friday’s matchup against Queens looking to fix its offensive scheme that has yet to figure things out this season.

Temple midfielders Sabrina Martin and Erin King took charge and gave their team its strongest offensive performance so far this season.

The game was close until the Owls scored four consecutive goals in the final five minutes of the second quarter. However, Temple’s cushion quickly disappeared and the teams went into the final quarter tied.

Temple took command once again in the final seven-and-a-half minutes of the game. The Owls went on another four-goal run and the Royals had no answer.

Temple (2-5, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) took down Queens (2-5, 0-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) 15-12 Friday afternoon at Queens Sports Complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. The win snapped the Owls’ four-game losing streak and gave them their first road win. The Owls scored six goals in the second and fourth quarter, marking the most goals they’ve scored in a single quarter all season.

KEY MOMENTS

Queens ripped off the first shot of the game which found the back of the net to take a quick 1-0 lead. However, Martin and midfielder Kaitlyn Stankavage responded with back-to-back goals to lead 2-1 five minutes into the game.

responded with back-to-back goals to lead 2-1 five minutes into the game. That’s when the Owls went idle and the Royals took advantage, scoring three more goals in the quarter. Two of Queens’ goals came off free position shots to give it the 4-2 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Temple’s offense responded to open the second quarter and tied the game at four behind goals from King and midfielder Sarah Gowman , both in man-up situations.

, both in man-up situations. The Royals added another goal but the Owls, who have been struggling offensively this season, started to find their groove. King and Martin each scored and attacker Kali Saito found the net twice, fueling Temple’s commanding 4-0 run.

found the net twice, fueling Temple’s commanding 4-0 run. Queens midfielder Jordan Tandler bested Owls’ goalkeeper Colleen Berardino with six seconds left before halftime to cut the Royals’ deficit to 8-6.

bested Owls’ goalkeeper with six seconds left before halftime to cut the Royals’ deficit to 8-6. Queens used the momentum from its late goal to outscore Temple 3-1 in the third quarter to tie the game at nine.

It took just two minutes for King to take the lead but Royals’ attacker Kayleen Favreau tied the game with less than 12 minutes left to play. Favreau continued her dominant performance and tied the score again at 11 four minutes later.

tied the game with less than 12 minutes left to play. Favreau continued her dominant performance and tied the score again at 11 four minutes later. The Owls found their second-quarter energy and went on another 4-0 run to take a 15-11 lead. Tandler added another goal but it was too little, too late.

THE NUMBERS

Both teams had five shots on goal in the first quarter but Queens goalkeeper Devan Maready made three saves where Temple goalkeeper Taylor Grollman could only stop one attempt.

made three saves where Temple goalkeeper could only stop one attempt. The Royals weren’t able to make any saves on the Owls’ six shots on goals in the second quarter.

Martin’s four goals in the game doubles her goal total this season and clinches her first career hat trick. She also contributed eight draw controls and three ground balls.

King and Stankavage also recorded hat tricks with four and three goals, respectively.

Favreau scored six of Queens’ 12 goals on the day. Tandler was the only other Royal to score more than one goal as she recorded two.

Berardino and Grollman split time in the cage and both made four saves. However, Grollman allowed eight goals in her 33 minutes and Berardino only allowed four in 27 minutes of action.

ON TAP

Temple will stay on the road to open conference play when it travels to Tampa, Florida, to take on South Florida (4-2, 0-0 AAC) on March 15 at noon.