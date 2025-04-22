Owls still have long way to go after spring game

Temple Football’s defense got the best of the offense at the spring game, but it may not be a sign of how the season will go.

On the first play of Temple’s Cherry and White spring game on April 12, quarterback Evan Simon used his legs to dart for 33 yards on a read option. The play gave fans their first look at the Owls in game action since head coach K.C. Keeler was hired on Dec. 1, 2024.

However, the Owls’ offense didn’t do much else after the first play of the game, and each drive fizzled out before it was able to get going. The result wasn’t surprising — both the offense and defense got the best of each other at times during the Owls’ 14 spring practices. On Saturday, it was the defense that walked out on top.

Temple’s defense stuffed the offense at the goal line on two separate occasions and even came away with two interceptions. But take that performance with a grain of salt, as the outing is a mere exhibition between the squads and may not give a real indication of how the team will look come August.

“That was not indicative of the spring at all,” Simon said. “It was back and forth all spring. It’s good to see, iron sharpens iron is the saying. It was also good to see that out of them. We’re just making each other better day in, day out.”

While the spring game gives fans a chance to look at the team for the first time since the end of last season, it’s also important to remember all the upcoming changes that will still impact the team. Both sides have also been practicing and playing against each other for the last month and are still adjusting to different schemes being installed.

One of the biggest takeaways from the game was the lack of offensive firepower once the offense got within the 20-yard line. The unit put up 391 yards on the afternoon, but was unable to punch the ball into the endzone until the final drive of the game. Simon found tight end Peter Clarke, who scampered into the endzone to close the day.

Despite the way the game ended, the performance was less than ideal for the offensive side of the ball, but there’s no reason to sound the alarm. The team is still working out the kinks in new offensive coordinator Tyler Walker’s scheme and learning curves are expected. The Owls dealt with numerous drops from their receiving core and mistakes on motions set them back even further.

“A lot of stuff we ran today was those early installs we got during the spring,” Simon said. “Obviously, there were a couple twists in there, a couple double moves, stuff like that. We showed a good bit, but we’re not too worried. We just went out there and played ball and had fun.”

The same hurdles apply to the defensive side of the football, which is entering its first season under coordinator Brian Smith. The group has been one of the most impressive parts of the team during the spring, especially the linebackers and defensive line.

The front seven spent the first month of practice getting to the quarterback and running back in a hurry. The most notable have been linebackers Tyrese Whitaker, Ty Davis and defensive tackle Sekou Kromah. Linebacker Curly Ordonez also impressed with a team-high eight tackles on Saturday.

“You saw the offense made some plays and then the defense did a great job, well enough,” Keeler said. “I think our defensive line is really good, they’re very physical. That is definitely the strength of this team. There are times I thought [running back Jay Ducker] ran really hard, but we need to get the extensions that on foot, that yard, that yard and a half.”

Ducker and Joquez Smith are the only two running backs who are healthy at the moment. The Owls still have last season’s leading rusher in Terrez Worthy, but he missed all of spring camp with a wrist injury. Freshman De’Carlos Young, who joined the team early, was also unavailable due to injury. With the pair out, it’s harder to judge a position that hasn’t displayed its full potential.

“I always think just every practice we’ll get 1% better,” Ducker said. “It’s just having a mindset of what I want to get better this day. It’s like, you really focus on one thing at a time, and every day you get better, then you can eventually take a game where you want to be.”

The season is still five months away and there are kinks the team wants to work out before the first game kicks off. The second transfer portal window opened on April 16 and players who are currently on the team will likely be playing elsewhere by the end of the month.

Temple will also add new players to the roster during the second portal period, Keeler said. He has been blunt about his desire to bring in another quarterback to compete with Simon as well as bulking up the cornerback room, which is the least experienced of the bunch.

There’s a high chance that the Owls will look different from than they did this spring, come August. The team is still learning the ropes, so hold off on setting expectations.

“We’re going to recruit a quarterback out of the portal,” Keeler said. “There’s a couple of spots that we will have to [recruit] just numbers-wise. Same thing with the offensive line. Same thing at the safety position. So just a couple of positions, you just need more manpower. There’s a good new business here. I think they like each other, they work hard to compete.”