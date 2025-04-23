Owls’ third-quarter push isn’t enough in loss to Dragons

Temple Lacrosse scored six third-quarter goals, but were unable to complete its comeback in its 17-13 loss to No. 22 Drexel on Wednesday afternoon.

Temple seemed down and out at the midway point of the third quarter in its game against No. 22 Drexel Wednesday. The Dragons held a seven-goal lead after scoring nine unanswered goals in the first two quarters. However, the Owls fought back in a desperate attempt to close the gap.

Temple found the back of the net four straight times to head into the final quarter trailing by just three. Drexel scored again, but the Owls countered with back-to-back goals in quick succession to make it a two-goal game. But they were never able to get any closer and the Dragons went on a surge to put the comeback hopes to rest.

Temple’s (3-12, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) comeback was thwarted against Drexel (12-3, 6-0 Coastal Athletic Association) in a 17-13 loss Wednesday afternoon at Vidas Field. Temple has now tied the most losses in program history, matching the mark set in 2009.

“The first quarter we got a little shell-shocked by the timing of how we had to slide defensively and some of the pressures offensively,” said head coach Bonnie Rosen. “When we went into halftime, we had a very clear plan and I think the team took control of the game and weren’t just looking to the coaches to problem solve.”

Temple midfielder Erin King put the Owls on the board first to break five minutes of empty offensive possessions from both teams. Temple’s lead was quickly erased as Drexel midfielder Caroline Senich knotted up the game a minute later.

Senich’s goal opened the floodgates for the Dragons, whose offense began firing on all cylinders. Attackers Bea Buckley and Allison Drake got the better of Grollman with back-to-back goals in less than a minute to take a 3-1 lead.

Temple was unable to answer Drexel’s high-powered offense as it continued to pull away. Buckley, Drake and attacker Bridget Finley netted one goal each in a two-minute span to close the first quarter with a 6-1 lead.

The Dragons’ momentum carried into the second quarter as Finley grabbed her second goal of the afternoon. Midfielder Kate Quinn joined the party 52 seconds later to push Drexel’s lead to 8-1. Drake tacked on another goal to mark Drexel’s ninth unanswered goal.

Temple found a pulse when attacker Laura Conner beat Drexel goalkeeper Jenika Cuocco with less than five minutes left in the second quarter. Attacker Amelia Wright followed it up with a goal of her own to bring the Owls’ deficit to 9-3. However, the momentum was short-lived as Buckley put home a buzzer-beating goal to give Drexel a 10-3 lead heading into halftime.

The Owls were desperate to find a spark coming out of the locker room and King relieved some worries as she scored 30 seconds into the second half. However, Drake quickly halted Temple’s hopes by burying another shot to bring it back to a seven-goal game.

Owls’ attacker Cathleen Moran seemingly found a groove to pull them back in the game as she found the back of the net. The newfound energy rubbed off on her teammates as Conner added back-to-back goals and midfielder Sabrina Martin scored to make it an 11-8 game to end the third quarter.

“It was a lot of getting used to the slides and what was happening in the speed of their plays,” said defender Madison Moten. “We fixed what we needed to in the second and took it into the third and fourth.”

Dragons’ midfielder Mary Claire Heubeck ended Temple’s 4-0 run with a goal less than a minute into the final quarter. The Owls refused to go away as King and midfielder Sarah Gowman added a goal each to bring them within two with 11 minutes left to play.

Drexel didn’t let the Owls’ hopes get too high as its offense sped back up. Senich, Kate Quinn and midfielder Teagan Quinn all beat Grollman to push the Dragons’ lead back to 15-10.

Temple was still not ready to wave the white flag and Conner made that evident. She netted her fourth goal of the game, which marks a career-high for the sophomore who had never scored more than once in a game. Wright did her best to continue the Owls’ strong offense and got another shot past Cuocco to bring it back to a three-goal game.

Drake didn’t take any chances and added two more goals to put the nail in the Owls’ coffin with a minute left. Wright made one last effort and notched her hat trick with 16 seconds remaining but it wasn’t enough to put the game in the win column.

“We did a lot of subbing with fresh legs so we just gave 110% out there,” Conner said. “So putting it all on the line and I think everyone was determined to make this game closer and closer.”

Temple will conclude its season against Charlotte (6-9, 1-4 AAC) at Howarth Field on April 26 at noon.