Owls turn rough start into top 10 finish

At the beginning of the 2024-25 season, Temple Fencing faced an unimaginable challenge.

Just three players were available due to a long list of injuries and illnesses and the team had no choice but to throw away all their preconceived notions of how the season would go and adjust quickly. The Owls opened the season ranked as the No. 11 team in the country, but it felt like they were going on a downward spiral right away.

Freshmen like Samantha Nathanson had to rise to the occasion and compete in every match due to the limited roster, hoping to keep the team afloat. Most matches came down to the final bout, with the Owls pulling off close wins.

A defining moment of the season came when foil squad leader Rennee Oymann competed in a high-stakes match against Stanford on Nov. 17, 2024. With three seconds left on the clock and a tied score, Oymann remained composed and secured the final point to clinch the victory for the team.

“[The win against Stanford] was very early on in the season,” said head coach Jennie Salmon. “This set the tone for how we can do this. We always say it’s not over until it’s over.”

That victory became a rallying point for the team, proving that even through close calls and tough competition, they had the grit to pull off the win. The Owls ended up rattling off a 33-11 record to secure their 29th consecutive NIWFA Championship while claiming first overall in epee and sabre during the process. They also finished second in foil and six players earned top 10 finishes.

“This year we rarely fell short against teams that, even on paper, are ranked higher than us,” Salmon said. “Good teams have great fencers, but great teams have that culture around the good fencers, and I think that’s the difference for us.”

The early setbacks and tight matches only reinforced the Owls’ commitment to teamwork and hard work and the belief that no match was out of reach.

Temple’s biggest victory came against No. 2 Notre Dame on Feb. 8, just a week after falling to the Fighting Irish in their first matchup. Temple also flexed its muscles by going 8-0 in the Philadelphia Invitational from Jan 17-19, where the Owls held five opponents to single digit points during the meet.

Temple’s dominance continued as the season progressed and it picked up nine total wins against ranked opponents. The sabres won their sixth straight championship, while the epees won their sixth in seven seasons. The foils weren’t able to take their first championship home in six years, but they still delivered a strong performance by finishing second.

The foils were the driving force behind the Owls’ success, despite falling short of taking home gold. Their dominance in meets set the standard for the entire team, creating opportunities for the other squads to step up and form a well-rounded force in competition.

“We stuck by our core values of communication, empowerment, balance and family, as well as aspiring to excellence,” said foilist Natalie Adams-Kim. “Everyone was super driven and meshed really well, so it made fighting for each other much easier to do.”

The Owls had a strong showing at the Mid-Atlantic/South Regional with three players placing in the top 10. Foilist Anna Novoseltseva capped off her collegiate career by qualifying for her fourth NCAA Championship, where she finished 19th in the nation.

With key players like Novoseltseva, foilist Constanca Dimas and sabre Eva Ventura graduating this year, the team faces the challenge of replacing not only experienced fencers but also its leaders. However, the Owls remain optimistic about their incoming recruits and the potential of such a young lineup.

“Athletes change, people change, but we try to stay locked in on this formula for success within the program,” Salmon said.

With the departure of seniors, new athletes will have the opportunity to step into leadership roles. Adams-Kim is eager for the opportunity and uses her experience to guide the freshmen and contribute to Temple’s success. The incoming recruits will play a crucial role in shaping the Owls’ identity and ensuring the program’s excellence remains.

There’s a desire to bring their values to life next season and build off this season’s achievements. The team will look to continue its winning ways next season and despite the Owls losing core pieces, Salmon has cultivated a culture that will carry over.

“We’re going to do the same traditions and do what we can to keep the girls on point,” said assistant coach Tasia Ford. “We want to help the girls achieve their individual goals.”