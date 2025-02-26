Owls use late run to pick up fourth straight win

Temple Women’s Basketball blew a 16-point lead in the third quarter but recovered in the fourth quarter to take down Memphis 91-79.

With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Temple was leading Memphis by just a single point and needed one more push to pick up a crucial win. The Owls once led by 16 points at halftime but saw their lead dwindle in the third quarter.

Guards Kaylah Turner and Tiarra East were the heartbeat of the Owls all game and head coach Diane Richardson turned to them to try and push Temple past the finish line.

Turner and East conducted Temple on an 11-point run where East had six points and Turner had five to push the Owls’ lead to 12. This time Memphis could not recover from the deficit and Temple picked up another important win as the conference tournament drew nearer.

Temple (17-10, 11-5 American Athletic Conference) held off Memphis (7-19, 5-10 AAC) 91-79 Tuesday night at FedEx Forum. Temple has won its fourth consecutive game and almost certainly clinched a double-bye in the AAC Tournament from March 8-12 following Tulane’s loss to UTSA.

The Owls opened the game fast by forcing two turnovers which turned into a three pointer by guard Tarriyonna Gary and a layup for forward Jaleesa Molina. Temple’s defense hounded Memphis during the first 10 minutes, forcing seven turnovers and holding the Tigers to just six made field goals. Temple ended the first quarter with 12 of its 19 points coming off turnovers.

Neither team could find an advantage early in the second quarter and the Owls’ lead was just 23-22. However, Temple took command of the game in the final six minutes of the second quarter.

Temple ended the quarter on a 16-6 run where guard Tristen Taylor led the way, scoring 10 points in the quarter. Taylor capped off the first half by stepping into a deep three and drilling it as time expired to give Temple a 46-30 lead entering the locker room.

The Owls outscored the Tigers by 12 points in the second quarter to gain a comfortable lead. Temple also dominated the glass in the second half, outrebounding Memphis 12-2. Temple recorded at least 40 rebounds in its previous three games and finished with 35 against Memphis, out rebounding them by four.

Memphis came out of halftime with a new sense of urgency and scored the first five points to trim Temple’s lead to 46-35. A mid-range jumper from East briefly slowed the Tigers down but a three from guard Elauna Eaton trimmed the Owls’ lead down to just 10.

East had recorded single-digit points in her previous two games but was the saving grace for Temple early in the third quarter. She recorded the first six points to help retain the lead for Temple. Turner stepped up to help East and made a pair of layups that gave the Owls a 56-43 lead.

However, Memphis completely shifted the energy in the gym in the final five minutes of the third quarter. The Tigers came roaring back with a 14-0 run in five minutes to take its first lead of the game at 57-56. Eaton guided the run and finished the third quarter with 10 points. Memphis had switched to a zone defense which disrupted Temple’s offensive flow and forced four Owls turnovers.

East finally snapped the drought with a pair of free throws, but Memphis continued to make shots and put pressure on Temple’s defense. Turner hit a three with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Owls a two-point lead, but it was answered by a buzzer-beating layup for Memphis forward Tamya Smith. The Tigers outscored Temple by 16 points in the third quarter to erase their halftime deficit and enter the fourth quarter tied at 63.

Temple shot out of the gate to start the final quarter of play with the first six points, including a pair of layups for Molina. The Owls could not expand on the run as the Tigers’ offense kept hitting shots to keep the game within a couple of points.

East and Turner led the Owls all night and helped guide another big scoring run to help Temple regain control of the game. Temple went on a 9-0 run to take an 80-70 lead which included six points from East and a three from Turner. The run forced Memphis to take a timeout with just under four minutes left to try and salvage one more comeback.

The timeout did nothing as Memphis continued to struggle offensively and Temple was able to distance itself. The Tigers never got back within single digits and Temple picked up a comfortable win. Six players scored double-digit points for Temple, with Turner and East recording 21 points each.

Temple will return home for its final game of the season at The Liacouras Center to take on Rice (13-14, 6-9 AAC) on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.