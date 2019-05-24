Paley closes before move into Charles Library

The new Charles Library will open in Fall 2019. Students and volunteers will work through the summer to move nearly 2 million books from Paley to Charles library.

While the shelves aren’t empty yet, the inside of Paley Library is slowly becoming vacant. Computers and printers have been removed, furniture is being sold and transferred to other locations, and books are being packed away.

5.17_News_Paley_ClaggettColleen-156 Crates hold books that fill the quiet zone area on the second floor of Paley Library on May 17. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.17_News_Paley_ClaggettColleen-57 The first floor of Paley Library is organized for furniture removal and book transport on May 17. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.17_News_Paley_ClaggettColleen-41 A stack of chairs is piled in a corner on the first floor of Paley Library on May 17. The chairs formerly sat at desktops in the central area of the first floor. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.17_News_Paley_ClaggettColleen-137 Unused step stools pile up on the second floor of Paley Library on May 17. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.17_News_Paley_ClaggettColleen-117 Signs denoting different book locations hang off the tops of stacks on the second floor of Paley Library on May 17. The Charles Library’s robotic retrieval system will limit the need for book stacks. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.17_News_Paley_ClaggettColleen-153 Student workers take a break from packing books on the second floor of Paley Library on May 17. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.17_News_Paley_ClaggettColleen-102 Leah Welde, a senior human development and community engagement major, packs books from a stack on the second floor of Paley Library into a moving crate on May 17. Nearly 2 million books will be packed and transported to the new Charles Library. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.17_News_Paley_ClaggettColleen-34 The Paley Library question board hangs across from the elevators on the library’s first floor May 17. Students were asked for the final time to, “Leave a goodbye message for Paley,” which closed earlier this month. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.17_News_Paley_ClaggettColleen-18 A chair and desk labeled “Ambler” on May 17 in Paley Library will be transported along with other library furniture from Main Campus to Temple’s Ambler campus. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Paley has served students as a hub for information, a spot to lounge, and a place to spend sleepless nights writing essays and studying for final exams since it opened in 1966. Paley officially closed on May 9, 2019.

Senior Human Development and Community Engagement major Leah Welde is a student worker at Paley and has been helping pack books for the transition to the newly constructed Charles Library, which will open in Fall 2019 and costs $175.8 million.

Welde and other student workers and volunteers have been tasked with clearing the library’s shelves. The 1.8 million books Paley housed will be transferred to the new robotic retrieval system in Charles Library.

As for the building’s future, Paley Library will be renamed to “Samuel Paley Hall” and will house the College of Public Health.

