Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 47

Updated at 8:06 p.m. on March 14.

There are 41 presumed positive cases and six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania as of Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Twenty cases are in Montgomery County, six cases are in Delaware County and four cases are in Philadelphia County. Bucks County, Cumberland County and Monroe County all reported three cases each. Chester County and Allegheny County have reported two cases. Pike County, Wayne County, Northampton County and Washington County all reported one case each.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” said Rachel Levine, the state’s secretary of health, according to a press release. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus.”

One Temple student who traveled to Spain during Spring Break has tested positive for the virus, The Temple News reported.

Symptoms of the virus include a dry cough and a fever, said Thomas Farley, health commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Health. If you are experiencing these symptoms, the CDC advises staying home and calling your doctor.