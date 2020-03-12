Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf discourages large gatherings, shuts down schools in Montgomery County

Gov. Tom Wolf is recommending the suspension of large gatherings of 250 people or more in light of the outbreak of COVID 19, which has 22 presumptive cases in Pennsylvania so far, he announced today.

Additionally, in Montgomery County, the state will implement a no-visitor policy for correctional facilities and nursing homes; schools and licensed childcare facilities will be closed starting Friday; adult day care centers will be closed; and Amtrak will begin operating on a reduced schedule beginning Friday, according to the announcement.

The Wolf administration is discouraging travelling forrecreational activities, such as going to the movies or gym, as well, according to the announcement. State correctional facilities and veterans homes have already introduced a statewide visitor ban.

The decision comes amid growing concern over the spread of COVID-19, which has forced universities across Pennsylvania, including Temple, to shift their classes online and move students out of on-campus housing.

