Person in custody after making “credible threat” against the Temple medical school

Temple was made aware of the threat overnight, a spokesperson said.

25 October 2019 Crime, Featured
Researchers at Temple's School of Medicine, located north of Main Campus near Tioga and Broad streets, found a way to eliminate HIV from genomes in live animals, the university announced in July. | HUA ZONG / FILE PHOTO

The Lewis Katz School of Medicine cancelled classes today after being made aware of a “credible threat” from an individual directed at the school, said Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for Temple University. 

The person who made the threat turned themselves in to Temple police and is in custody, the university announced around 8 a.m.

The Temple community was made aware of the threat at around 6:30 Friday morning. 

Temple University Hospital, other facilities on the Health Sciences campus and Main Campus will continue to operate because the threat did not target them, Betzner said.

