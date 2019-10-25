Person in custody after making “credible threat” against the Temple medical school

The Lewis Katz School of Medicine cancelled classes today after being made aware of a “credible threat” from an individual directed at the school, said Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for Temple University.
The person who made the threat turned themselves in to Temple police and is in custody, the university announced around 8 a.m.
The Temple community was made aware of the threat at around 6:30 Friday morning.
Temple University Hospital, other facilities on the Health Sciences campus and Main Campus will continue to operate because the threat did not target them, Betzner said.
