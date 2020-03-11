Petition to move Temple classes online created over COVID-19 concerns

A Change.org petition with more than 1,700 signatures calls on the university to transition to online classes.

An online student petition to suspend Temple University’s Main Campus in-person classes and shift them online started Monday on Change.org, an online petition website.

The petition states that due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, the university should “act proactively instead of reactively.”

“By cancelling classes we can slow the spread and mitigate the damage caused by the virus. Even though most students may be young and healthy, not everybody on campus is,” the petition states. “There are immunocompromised and elderly faculty as well as students on campus. There are even more students coming home to elderly loved ones, who could potentially be infected.”

As of today, there are two presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia and 15 total cases in Pennsylvania, The Temple News reported.

“To protect the health and safety of everyone on campus, it’s only logical to cancel classes and transition online for the time being,” the petition states.

The petition was started by a Temple student and has 1,700 signatures as of March 11.



The University of Pennsylvania, Villanova University and West Chester University, among other large universities have suspended their in-person classes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Temple News reported.