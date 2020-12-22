Philadelphia extends indoor activities ban until Jan. 15

Indoor dining and in-person instruction at colleges continue to be prohibited.

Philadelphia extended today its ban on indoor activities, including indoor dining, until Jan. 15, 2021, although museums and gyms may be able to reopen on Jan. 4, 2021, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced at a press conference today.

The city extended its restrictions due to rising COVID-19 cases and a predicted spike in cases during the holidays, Farley said.

Philadelphia averaged 974 positive COVID-19 cases from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11 and 679 positive COVID-19 cases from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, according to city data.

Philadelphia has vaccinated more than 9,000 people, primarily health care workers, with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Farley said.

Indoor dining, indoor sports, in-person instruction at colleges and activities inside theaters and casinos will remain prohibited through Jan. 15, 2021, Farley said.

Gyms, museums, outdoor catered events, outdoor sports and in-person instruction for high schools may be able to reopen on Jan. 4, 2021, but that could change if COVID-19 cases rise more than expected, Farley said.

The city’s restrictions went into effect on Nov. 20 and were initially intended to last until Jan. 1, 2021, The Temple News reported.