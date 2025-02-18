Philly bleeds green for week-long Super Bowl festivities

Last week in Philadelphia was one of historic magnitude. Ever since the Eagles’ blowout victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, the city has been in a flurry of celebration.
From the immediate celebration at City Hall after the victory to the championship parade on Friday, fans brought the vigorous Philadelphia essence into the festivities.
Throughout the playoffs, the Philadelphia skyline lit up green for the team while the streets echoed with shouts of “Go Birds!” As the passionate diehards donned their midnight to kelly green jerseys, Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King’s “Blow The Whistle,” which has become the Eagles’ team anthem, could be heard for miles.
Millions of fans lined the streets Valentine’s Day morning, unafraid to profess their love for their team as they rolled by on parade floats. The Temple News’ photographers captured the energy flooding throughout the streets during all the celebrations — from the players to the fans — on both Super Bowl Sunday and during the victory parade.
