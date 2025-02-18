Philly bleeds green for week-long Super Bowl festivities

Eagles fans celebrated their victory and the championship parade throughout the streets of Philadelphia.

Last week in Philadelphia was one of historic magnitude. Ever since the Eagles’ blowout victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, the city has been in a flurry of celebration.

From the immediate celebration at City Hall after the victory to the championship parade on Friday, fans brought the vigorous Philadelphia essence into the festivities.

Throughout the playoffs, the Philadelphia skyline lit up green for the team while the streets echoed with shouts of “Go Birds!” As the passionate diehards donned their midnight to kelly green jerseys, Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King’s “Blow The Whistle,” which has become the Eagles’ team anthem, could be heard for miles.

Millions of fans lined the streets Valentine’s Day morning, unafraid to profess their love for their team as they rolled by on parade floats. The Temple News’ photographers captured the energy flooding throughout the streets during all the celebrations — from the players to the fans — on both Super Bowl Sunday and during the victory parade.

Fans lining the Benjamin Franklin Parkway watch a replay of the Eagle’s Super Bowl performance while waiting for the parade to start. Several screens were set up throughout the city to show coverage. | OLIVER ECONOMIDIS / THE TEMPLE NEWS.

Eagles Quarterback and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts led the parade in his float. | OLIVER ECONOMIDIS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Swoop, the Philadelphia Eagles mascot, waves to fans in South Philadelphia. The procession began at the sports complex, drove up Broad Street, then turned onto Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Art Museum. | OLIVER ECONOMIDIS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirriani stood at the helm of a parade float. He took the Eagles to their Super Bowl victory in his fourth year as their head coach. | OLIVER ECONOMIDIS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Eagles fans celebrate as far as South Street on Broad Street. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Eagles fans pop champagne to celebrate the victory. Many Temple students recall the Eagles as a sentiment more important than sports. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS