Photo gallery tells Kensington residents’ stories

“Through Our Eyes” is a student-led exhibition that provided Kensington residents with disposable cameras to help them share their perspectives of the neighborhood.

23 January 2019 Events, Features
Gallery attendees look at photos displayed at the "Through Our Eyes" photo gallery opening on Tuesday. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The opening reception for “Through Our Eyes,” a photo gallery featuring photos taken by 14 Kensington residents using disposable cameras, took place at the McPherson Square Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia on Tuesday. Temple University students distributed the cameras to community members and collaborated with them on the gallery.

The free event, which took place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., was organized by Kensington Voice, a newsroom launching in Kensington that aims to report stories in a way that closely collaborates with Kensington residents and community partners. Kensington Voice is the culmination of solutions journalism classes taught by journalism professor Jillian Bauer-Reese.

Editor’s Note: Several current and former contributors to The Temple News were involved in the Kensington Voice “Through Our Eyes” exhibit through their coursework as journalism students, including Chief Copy Editor Evan Easterling and Intersection Editor Claire Wolters. They played no part in the reporting or editing of this story.

