Photo gallery tells Kensington residents’ stories

The opening reception for “Through Our Eyes,” a photo gallery featuring photos taken by 14 Kensington residents using disposable cameras, took place at the McPherson Square Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia on Tuesday. Temple University students distributed the cameras to community members and collaborated with them on the gallery.



_DSC9976 Students who attended the all-ages event were given sticky notes to give comments and feedback on photos featured in the gallery. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS _DSC9971 Gallery attendees look at photos displayed at the "Through Our Eyes" photo gallery opening on Tuesday. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS _DSC9978 Gallery attendees look at photos displayed at the "Through Our Eyes" photo gallery opening on Tuesday. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS _DSC9983 The gallery also featured old newspaper clips and photos of the historical property. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS _DSC0025 "What does Kensington look like to you?" reads a sign at the "Through Our Eyes" photo gallery held at the McPherson Square Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia on Tuesday. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS _DSC0014 Photos in the gallery were displayed throughout the ground floor and lower level of the McPherson Square Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The free event, which took place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., was organized by Kensington Voice, a newsroom launching in Kensington that aims to report stories in a way that closely collaborates with Kensington residents and community partners. Kensington Voice is the culmination of solutions journalism classes taught by journalism professor Jillian Bauer-Reese.



Editor’s Note: Several current and former contributors to The Temple News were involved in the Kensington Voice “Through Our Eyes” exhibit through their coursework as journalism students, including Chief Copy Editor Evan Easterling and Intersection Editor Claire Wolters. They played no part in the reporting or editing of this story.

