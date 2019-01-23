Photo gallery tells Kensington residents’ stories

The opening reception for “Through Our Eyes,” a photo gallery featuring photos taken by 14 Kensington residents using disposable cameras, took place at the McPherson Square Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia on Tuesday. Temple University students distributed the cameras to community members and collaborated with them on the gallery.
"What does Kensington look like to you?" reads a sign at the "Through Our Eyes" photo gallery held at the McPherson Square Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia on Tuesday. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Photos in the gallery were displayed throughout the ground floor and lower level of the McPherson Square Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS
The free event, which took place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., was organized by Kensington Voice, a newsroom launching in Kensington that aims to report stories in a way that closely collaborates with Kensington residents and community partners. Kensington Voice is the culmination of solutions journalism classes taught by journalism professor Jillian Bauer-Reese.
Editor’s Note: Several current and former contributors to The Temple News were involved in the Kensington Voice “Through Our Eyes” exhibit through their coursework as journalism students, including Chief Copy Editor Evan Easterling and Intersection Editor Claire Wolters. They played no part in the reporting or editing of this story.
Whether people like it or not, Philadelphia is changing. As the city’s tourism has increased, so has the interest in moving to Philly. Over the last decade, real estate developers have taken advantage of this,
Be the first to comment