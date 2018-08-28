Photo Pop Philly offers Instagram-worthy backdrops

Photo Pop Philly, a pop-up event curated by local public relations firm Philly PR Girl, showcases interactive displays, murals and installation art inspired by American pop culture and Philadelphia’s history.

Boasting red, white and blue colors, the 2,000-square-foot exhibit features work from 12 local artists throughout five rooms. The temporary exhibit is open through Monday in the Philadelphia Building, a historic building on Walnut Street near 13th.

“I just thought it was really awesome how people come together and create something and are able to express themselves,” said Genesis Sandoval, 20, while she visited Photo Pop Philly on Aug. 21.

The exhibit offers a multi-sensory experience, with Instagram-worthy photo moments. The installations were created for attendees to interact with through touch.

“We are patriotic, not political,” said Briana Sposato, an event curator for Philly PR Girl, on Aug. 21. “The point is that everybody’s welcome and they’re here to express themselves and have fun.”