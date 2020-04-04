P!nk donates $500,000 to Temple University Hospital

The singer and songwriter’s mother worked at the hospital for nearly two decades.

Doylestown-born Alecia Beth Moore, also known as P!nk, donated $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in honor of her mother Judy Moore, who worked in the hospital’s Cardiomyopathy Center and Heart Transplant Center for 18 years, the singer announced on Twitter Friday.

The singer and songwriter, known for hits “Just Give Me A Reason” and “So What,” also wrote that she had tested positive for COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus, and that she would be donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency Fund.

“THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” Moore wrote. “You are our heroes!”

Moore’s donation comes amid a pandemic that has left hospitals desperate for supplies needed to protect their workers treating those with the virus, the New York Times reported. TUH issued a call for personal protective equipment donations on March 23, The Temple News reported.

Tony Reed, the chief medical officer at Temple University Hospital, thanked Moore on behalf of Temple’s staff, physicians and patients on Twitter.

“We wish you and your family well and are forever in your debt,” Reed wrote.

@Pink As the chief medical officer at Temple University Hospital, I want to thank you on behalf of our staff, physicians, and patients. We wish you and your family well and are forever in your debt. #temple #TempleHealth #TempleMade — Tony Reed (@TSReedMD) April 4, 2020

“This donation will provide critical resources needed by our frontline clinical staff to continue to provide quality care to patients while also protecting those patients, themselves and the community,” said Michael Young, the CEO of Temple University Health System in a statement. “This contribution is vitally important to Temple during this unprecedented time of extreme need as we work undeterred to fulfill our mission of caring for our neighbors in the midst of this global pandemic.”

