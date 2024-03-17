Preview: Temple faces UAB in AAC finals

Temple Men’s Basketball needs to win one more game to cap an improbable AAC championship run. Here’s what to know before the Owls and the Blazers tip off this afternoon.

Saying expectations were low was an understatement while heading into head coach Adam Fisher’s first season. The team he inherited was trending toward a rebuild following five players transferring to different programs.

Enduring a 10-game losing streak at the beginning of conference play cast doubt on the rest of the season. Everything that had happened pointed to writing the team off as a one-and-done team in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Despite everything, Fisher’s Owls find themselves on the brink of the program’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2019.

The final 40 minutes to determine if the Owl’s improbable run continues will be against UAB: a team that blew Temple out by 28 points on March 7. Temple got hot at just the right time, winning five of its final seven games to end the year, and will have to continue the hot streak in this contest. Here’s everything you need to know before Temple and UAB tip off this afternoon.

MAKING HISTORY

Temple’s run has been full of firsts in the program’s history. Temple has never claimed an AAC Tournament championship since joining the conference in 2014. The Owls had never won a semifinal game before their win against FAU. Temple never even won multiple games in the AAC tournament until this season.

If Temple completes its improbable run, it will become the first team to win all five days of the tournament.

“We just try to stay locked in,” Fisher said. “We use the term loose and locked in, if you’re at our shoot around, we get accurate or detail-oriented. We have fun, we have to enjoy the moment. and our focus is always on getting better.”

The Owls will have to rely on their hot hands to pull it off. Temple started the game slow against FAU but quickly got the show on the road. Temple fell behind FAU but outscored them 49-40 while shooting 57 percent from the field in the 74-73 win.

Guard Jordan Riley has been key for the Owls in conference play and has been just as valuable in March. Riley racked up 16 points in Temple’s win against FAU, with seven coming in the second half.

The biggest player will be guard Hysier Miller, who has been the Owls’ best player during this run. Miller was on fire in the second half of Temple’s semifinal matchup, rallying the Owls with his 18 points.

Miller’s biggest spark was on the defensive side of the ball, as he stole the ball four times including the game-winning turnover. Miller has been a pest, forcing 13 steals in the last four games.

“Just trying to find ways to get my team the basketball,” Miller said. “Trying to find ways to get stops. If you can get a steal, we can get out on transition, and I think that helps our teams a lot.”

While Fisher’s Owls have made history in Fort Worth, it’s the history of the program that helps fuel him. Fisher thanked the late Hall of Fame head coach John Chaney following the victory and has preached about the history of the program.

“It’s one of the winningest programs in all of college basketball,” Fisher said. “We have a board in The Liacouras Center that we hit and all former players that come back sign that board and that’s special to us.”

ON UAB

UAB comes into its matchup winning four straight games, including one against the Owls. The new AAC addition transitioned with ease and now finds itself with a chance at an NCAA Tournament appearance in its first season.

The Blazers’ biggest strength has been their offense which ranks in the middle of the pack in points per game scoring nearly 78 per contest. UAB is getting these points almost solely within the three-point line and ranks dead last in three-pointers attempted in a game with 18.

Forward Yaxel Lendeborg leads the Blazers with nearly 14 points per game and leads the conference in rebounds with 10 per game. In the previous encounter against Temple, Lendeborg scored 19 points and dominated the boards grabbing 14 rebounds as well. Rebounding was the biggest decider in their last meeting, Temple was bullied on the boards and was outrebounded 41-19 in its 100-72 blowout.

The biggest hole for UAB is their defense. The Blazers are towards the basement in points allowed, while many of their games come down to the wire with a 2-point margin of victory. Even in the loss, Temple shot 48 percent from the field but couldn’t compete with the 61 percent UAB shot.

The Owls have been firing on all cylinders on the offensive side of the ball. If they can play like they have throughout the last four days, the Owls could have a shot to end their AAC title drought.

SPOILER ALERT

Declan Landis, Sports Editor: “I found it hard to pick against the Owls yesterday, and last night’s win made that feeling even stronger. Temple became the first AAC team to win four games in the tournament and have a shot at its first crown as a member of the conference.

As good as they’re playing, UAB may be even better. The Blazers took down the one-seed by putting its offensive prowess on full display. The Owls very nearly gave up an open game-winner at the end, and those are the plays UAB could make that FAU didn’t. That will be the difference today.”

UAB wins 81-73.

Johnny Zawislak, Assistant Sports Editor: “I feel like a broken record saying this again and again, but Temple continued to prove everyone wrong. They’ve clicked on offense, played good defense to keep them in games and found ways to win those games.

I can’t pick against Temple. Even though I believe UAB is the more talented roster and the Blazers dismantled Temple the last time they played. Adam Fisher just gets this team to fight and never give up.”

Temple wins 84-81

Ryan Mack, Assistant Sports Editor: “The last time the Owls played the Blazers, it was a decisive victory for the Blazers. The way Temple has played throughout this tournament has to bring a high level of optimism against this UAB team. I think that the Owls do have a chance to pull off an upset.

However, the Owls can be streaky at times and against a team that is so much bigger than them, I am worried about how they will be able to defend the Blazers. I could see this game being close but I think the Cinderella story ends here for the Owls.”

UAB wins 82-76.

Jaison Nieves, Sports Social Media Manager: “I think the momentum that Temple has is simply undeniable at this point and guided them to their first-ever AAC Championship.

Temple has improved since the last time they played UAB, and that makes them a serious threat. Lendeborg has had a dominant tournament run with UAB; if the Owls are able to contain him and continue to play tenuous defense, then I have them finishing this magical run.”

Temple wins 79-75.