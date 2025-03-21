Quante Berry enters transfer portal

The Temple Men’s Basketball guard was fourth for the Owls in scoring last season and led the team in assists.

Temple Men’s Basketball guard Quante Berry has entered the transfer portal, his agent announced Thursday night. Berry was the first player to commit to Temple following the hiring of head coach Adam Fisher in 2023.

The Cleveland, Tennessee, native spent two seasons with the Cherry and White after transferring in following one season at Providence. Berry played a reserve role during the 2023-24 season, averaging just 10 minutes and two points per contest.

Berry’s role expanded as a redshirt sophomore following the departures of former guards Hysier Miller, Jahlil White and Jordan Riley. Guard Lynn Greer III transferred to Temple in the offseason, but played just five games in an Owl uniform and Berry became the team’s main ball handler.

Berry became one of the most improved players in the American Athletic Conference during the season. He finished fourth on the team in scoring with 10 points per game while leading the team in assists and steals. However, his production dipped following an injury to guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. and he sat out the Owls’ final game of the season — a loss to Tulsa in the AAC tournament.

Berry is the first player to enter the transfer portal this offseason and Temple is now set to lose four guards following his departure. Mashburn, Shane Dezonie and Matteo Picarelli are out of college eligibility.