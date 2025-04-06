Quante Berry transfers to Memphis

The former Temple Men’s Basketball guard started in 21 games this past season and was the team’s fourth leading scorer.

Former Temple guard Quante Berry has committed to Memphis, he announced on his Instagram account Sunday afternoon. Berry became the first Owl to enter the transfer portal this offseason on March 20 and now becomes the first former Temple player to commit elsewhere.

Berry spent two seasons with Temple and was the fourth leading scorer this past season, averaging 10 points per game. He was also the main ball-handler for the Owls throughout the season and finished second on the team in assists with 59.

Berry’s play took a significant dip in the back half of the season as he scored in single digits in the final three games he played in. He did not play in Temple’s loss to Tulsa in the second round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on March 13.

Head coach Adam Fisher said following the loss that he was unaware Berry was going to be unavailable until shoot around when Berry told him he wasn’t playing.

The Cleveland, Tennessee, native will now return closer to home by transferring to AAC foe Memphis. The Owls will be slated to face Berry in his new threads at least once in the upcoming season. There are still four other Temple players in the portal that remain uncommitted.

The transfer portal will remain open for players to enter until April 22.