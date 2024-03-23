Quinta Brunson to speak at Temple 2024 Commencement

The award-winning actress and producer will address 2024 graduates and receive an honorary degree at the ceremony.

Quinta Brunson, award-winning actress, producer, writer and comedian known for her ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary, will speak at Temple’s 2024 Commencement ceremony on May 8, the university announced Friday.

Brunson, a former Klein College of Media and Communication student who didn’t complete her degree, will also receive an honorary Temple degree at the ceremony alongside Charles L. Blockson, historian and curator emeritus of the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection, who died in June 2023. United States Senator Cory Booker and Olympic gold medalist and basketball coach Dawn Staley have also received honorary degrees at previous Commencement ceremonies.

“I am simply honored,” Brunson said in the university announcement.

She will be a recipient of the 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award at an event celebrating the awards on May 7 for her inspirational work in media, the announcement said.

Brunson has won two Emmys for her acting and writing on Abbott Elementary and was the first Black woman to be nominated for three Emmys in the comedy category.