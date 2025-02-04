Rail Park hosts Lunar New Year for all ages

On a cold winter day, people from all walks of life came together at the base of Rail Park to watch Tai-Chi and dragon dances while enjoying pork and taro buns.

People gather to watch the Penn Lions performance. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

On Feb. 1, Friends of the Rail Park hosted a Lunar New Year Celebration at the Rail Park in Spring Garden. The Lunar New Year event has grown during the years from a couple neighbors to a large group of organizations coming together, including the Philadelphia Suns, Ballet SunMi, Crane Center Tai-Chi Team, Friends Senior Care Center Performance Team, DJ Kevin Kong and Penn Lions.

The Penn Lions perform a dragon dance at the base of the rail park as hundreds gather. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“It’s great just learning about other cultures and just seeing everybody come together for a great event,” said Daniel Jackson, a photographer for the Rail Park. “And I love it, everything from costumes to the excitement that everybody has for even on a day like today, it’s pretty cold, it’s a really great turnout.”

Hundreds gathered as the members of the Crane Center Tai-Chi performed on stage. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Rebecca Cordes Chan is the executive director of the Friends of the Rail Park and is a trained historic preservationist planner. Part of her work is to hold events like this to help lobby for the expansion of the Rail Park.

The traditional Lunar New Year flower market was presented by the Philadelphia Asian American Pacific Islander Design Alliance. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Rail Park intends to convert three miles of historic railway into a park and path. Phase one opened in 2018 as a quarter mile long bridge, which is where the event was held.

Children enjoyed the rail park by playing on a seesaw. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“I’m Chinese, I’ve done Lunar New Year festivals my entire life,” Chan said. “So for me it’s very special to be able to share this with a very broad audience, especially in these times, Asian American History and Culture is American History and Culture. And so to me, it’s really important that we’re able to celebrate these things in public space and to invite a broad audience to enjoy it with us.”

The Lunar New Year Event took place in Spring Garden on the Rail Park. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Many of the guests come to Philadelphia from all walks of life, some who did not grow up celebrating the Lunar New Year, like local Lauren Taylor. She enjoyed the performance by the Penn Lions, ate a taro bun and bought a bouquet of flowers. She and her partner, Tom Nagelberg, heard about this event from a flyer in their neighborhood. They encouraged Philadelphia locals to explore the city’s public parks.

The flower market was filled with many different kinds, some filled with charms. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“For me, Lunar New Year is something that has a celebration in mind and a sense of diversity and culture that we didn’t get when I was growing up,” Taylor said. “So it’s nice to have just one more way to connect with the city. Any chance we have is awesome.”