Reading Terminal Market brings traditional Filipino dishes and music to Philly

The second annual A Taste of the Philippines food and arts festival took place at Reading Terminal Market on 12th Street near Arch on Sunday. The Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey and the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival hosted the event. The festival featured films, traditional Filipino music and authentic Filipino cuisine.

“We have coffee, dried mangos wrapped in chocolate and peanuts covered in a local chocolate called cacao,” said Susan del Mundo, the tourism attaché in the Philippine Tourism Center’s New York office.

Filipino chef Yana Gilbuena hosted a private cooking demonstration, giving ticket holders an exclusive look into the preparation of Kulawo, a Filipino delicacy made with meat, vegetables and coconut milk.

“Remember, you have to always taste as you go,” Gilbuena said, as she added Thai chilis to her pan of ingredients.

Carmen Greenwood, a 2010 human resources management and 2016 sport business master’s alumna, has visited the Philippines and stopped by the event to revisit fond memories from her trip.

“I really enjoyed the food when I was there,” she said. “I love food overall, and since this is a country I went to, I wanted to come out and be able to enjoy it again.”