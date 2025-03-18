‘Reheated nachos’ can still be tasty

In recent months, the internet has been obsessed with the metaphorical nacho.

The meme started after a reaction video went viral of “Baddies’’” stars Natalie Nunn and Stunna Girl. Social media users quickly pointed out Nunn looking at Stunna Girl’s plate of nachos and joked about her wanting to take her meal. The rest is history.

The phrase is the latest iteration of silly aphorisms that make their rounds in the depths of “stan Twitter.” The phrase is primarily concerned with artistic influence, with the plate of nachos symbolizing other artists’ sound, aesthetic or lyrical stylings. However, the trend has quickly become more grating to me, as the idea of “reheated nachos” has become a negative critique of different artists.

My first exposure to the trend was a January tweet about Tate McRae that read “Tate McRae keeps on trying to reheat Nelly Furtado’s nachos, but the microwave keeps on breaking.”

At its core, the phrase simply means to identify with different creatives interacting with one another and taking inspiration from their predecessors. But social media users are reaching a consensus that taking inspiration from someone else is a sign of weakness or something that makes them lesser than others. But inspiration and carrying on someone else’s legacy is necessary for the artistic canon and honoring other artists’ impact.

Recently, Lady Gaga has become the subject of the reheated nachos joke after returning to her roots as an edgy, grunge-pop star. However, she recently disavowed the phrase by saying, “My nachos are mine, I invented them, and I’m proud of them.”

The internet’s obsession with the phrase has quickly become a witch hunt for identifying different influences and disparaging singers and writers for their inspiration choices. This is inherently antithetical to artistic development, as art has always relied on influence and taking pointers from previous generations to succeed.

For example, the disco sound has been steadily emerging for years, with Dua Lipa and Beyoncé among the most popular modern artists to dabble in the genre. The latest explorations of this genre are built off the backs of the disco scene of the 1970s with artists like Diana Ross and Donna Summer.

The belief that being influenced by other artists is a detriment hinders artistic development and sets an unachievable standard of originality that many artists may not be able to reach.

Although the idea of reheated nachos is a meme that I have also partaken in, using it as a criticism is reductive.

Although artists like Tate McRae wear their influences on their sleeves and sometimes fail at their goals, embracing past aesthetics and bringing new perspectives to past eras will only advance music, film and art.

The internet’s description of the nacho also has nuances and layers. They can be reheated, but they can come out soggy or lukewarm. Others can come out crispy with a cheese pull — the sign of inspiration executed perfectly.

But the truth of the matter is this: no art is ever truly original. We all take inspiration from somewhere, even if the traces of it in the final product are relatively small. In the world of romance novels, Shakespeare’s nachos are the number one best-selling food item. In the adventure realm, Homer is the most popular request on the metaphorical menu.

Reheating nachos serves as a reminder that there were pioneers who paved the way for us to be as creative as possible. They laid the building blocks and now artists get to play with them however they see fit. That’s the beauty of art, and stan culture should never try to suppress that.

Without the influences of past artists like Tupac, we wouldn’t have the class act of Kendrick Lamar. Without the impact of Haley Williams, artists like Olivia Rodrigo would most likely not be as successful. Creative influences may not always be well executed, but it is necessary to the artistic canon.

It’s wasteful to throw away food, just as it is wasteful to let nachos grow stale. Taking inspiration from past acts is how innovations are made, so we should all embrace the microwave and get to reheating.