Relearning to take a step forward

A student reflects on a leg injury that caused her to postpone her first semester and how it altered her college expectations.

I was seven years old when “Monsters University” first hit theaters, and it quickly became my favorite movie. I watched it at my local cinema the summer before third grade to celebrate my friend’s birthday. I already loved its popular predecessor, Monsters Inc., so I was thrilled to see what the prequel story had to offer.

From that day on, I rewatched it endlessly at home.

The school pride, the lively campus atmosphere and the idea of making lifelong friends made me dream of my college experience. I even vowed to myself that I would watch it on my first night at college.

But when that day finally came, I wasn’t in a dorm meeting new people. I was at home, bedridden on crutches, watching the college experience I desired unfold from a distance.

I tore my ACL playing volleyball just before my freshman year and had to delay my college start for surgery, breaking the promise of new beginnings. Suddenly, my favorite movie became a painful reminder of what could have been.

The aftermath felt like everything had gone wrong, as if I was being punished for something I didn’t understand. I had just finished the most academically challenging semester of my life; I pushed myself harder than ever, only for my life to change two weeks after my high school graduation.

Recovery was brutal. I couldn’t move and was forced to stay in bed for weeks, feeling like I was rotting away and losing years of my life.

All of my previous hobbies — walking my dogs, exercising or running errands — were suddenly impossible. Even the idle things that once relaxed me, like knitting or reading, felt meaningless and I found no interest in them. For the first time, I wasn’t sure what would come next.

Before my injury, I daydreamed about my first semester: decorating my dorm like a Pinterest board, joining the volleyball club, going to football games. More than anything, I couldn’t wait to figure out who I was in this new chapter.

Instead, I was learning how to walk again. My world shrank to slow, careful movements and physical therapy exercises. Reshifting my focus on the mechanics involved in taking a single step forward.

Watching my friends start college made it even harder. I scrolled through move-in day photos, seeing the life I had planned play out without me. It wasn’t just mourning the memories I missed. It was grieving the version of myself that never got to exist.

And then there was “Monsters University.”

This movie symbolized what college meant to me: a fresh start, an adventure. I pictured myself laughing at the same scenes with a new understanding because I’d finally be living it. But I couldn’t find comfort in it during my worst moments of recovery. It felt like looking into a life that should’ve been mine.

As of last December, I didn’t know how to move forward. The woven strands of collagen fibers that made up my ACL were gone, and the muscles I’d worked so hard to train atrophied.

But the rest of me was still here, unscathed. My other leg that bore the load for months, my arms and feet that steadied every step. And my brain, which fueled my ambitions and athletic drive, was still mine. I was different, but I wasn’t gone.

Coming to college this January felt like the fresh start I needed. Most freshmen had already spent a semester settling in and creating memories. I kept thinking about the version of me that would’ve arrived in August, but I wasn’t her. But I was here now, and that had to mean something.

I joined clubs I cared about, built strong friendships and started physical therapy, slowly progressing to more intense workouts at the gym. Bit by bit, I was rebuilding myself and finally experiencing the moments I had missed.

I may have arrived later than planned, but I was finally beginning to feel like I could be myself again.

A few weeks ago, I made myself sweat at the gym for the first time in months. For the first time since my injury, I felt strong again.

I don’t know if I’ll ever play volleyball again, or when I’ll stop feeling like I missed out on something. But I do know that I’m finding my way back to myself. And I know that one day, I’ll watch “Monsters University” again, not with sadness or as a reminder of what I lost, but as proof of how far I’ve come.