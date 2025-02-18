Remembering Chase Myles

On Feb. 6, Chase Myles, a sophomore communication studies major, was fatally shot on Carlisle Street near Oxford around 11 p.m.

Whether spending early mornings with his brother or leading his family in prayer before meals, Chase Myles’ family describes him as someone who brought joy to those around him through small acts of kindness and subtle memories shared with loved ones.

“We will miss our debates at the dinner table, I will miss our 4 a.m. gym workouts and the conversation to and from the gym,” Myles’ family wrote in a statement. “We will miss your style for fashion and expensive taste. Mom will miss the Friday Domino’s Pizza run and Saturday morning Dunkin’ Donuts run.”

Myles, a 20-year-old from Bowie, Maryland, was a considerate and thoughtful individual who valued his close relationships with friends and family. In conversations with others, he brought light and positive energy while discussing his favorite topics like fashion or his sense of style.

Collin Myles highlighted his relationship with his brother Chase, noting their close bond and shared interest in sneakers and clothing trends.

“I was proud of the brother that you are and the young man that you were becoming,” Colin Myles wrote. “I thank you Chase for all the joy you brought to my life and everyone that you touched.”

As a communication studies major, Myles brought his uplifting energy to Klein College of Media and Communication, touching the lives of his friends, peers and professors alike.

On Feb. 7, President John Fry expressed his condolences and reemphasized Myles’ impact as a student in a statement to the Temple community.

“The loss of any life is a tragedy, but that is especially true when the loss is that of a bright and engaged student like Chase,” Fry wrote.

Myles will be remembered for providing light to those who needed it and representing an exemplary display of compassion for all around him.

“The love we have for you is unmatched, as a son and a brother it has been a blessing and pleasure watching you grow and mature into this young thoughtful and respectful young man,” Myles’ family wrote. “Watching you grow and change through the 20 years was a blessing that we will keep in our hearts forever.”