REVIEW: Hell of a Summer cuts deeper with laughs than screams

Billy Bryk and Finn Wolfhard deliver the newest slasher film with Hell of a Summer, a blend of horror and comedy that stays within the bounds of the genre.

Slasher movies have a special place in the horror genre. A masked man (or woman), a band of teenagers, a slew of murders — the audience knows what they’re getting into when they walk into the theatre.

Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk’s “Hell of a Summer” blends horror and comedy, but it’s not the scariest slasher out there — more “Scream” than “Friday the 13th.” While the film was enjoyable, it didn’t necessarily break new ground in the genre. Still, as a directorial debut, it’s a solid first effort that offers enough fun to keep audiences entertained.

“We both had written comedy slashers before we met each other,” Wolfhard told The Temple News. “It just felt like the perfect place to start as a writing duo, and I think it allowed us to have an opportunity to write parts for a younger cast, like a teen ensemble.”

Before its wide release on April 4, Hell of a Summer was screened early at the AMC theatre on Broad Street, giving Temple students the chance to catch the young directors’ debut ahead of time. The screening drew a full crowd, with students packing into the theatre for an early look at the film.

The film kicks off by establishing a killer on the loose at Camp Pineway before introducing Jason Hochberg (Fred Hechinger), a 24-year-old who ditches an internship to relive his glory days as a camp counselor. His nostalgia-fueled enthusiasm isn’t exactly met with open arms; the teenage counselors either barely remember him or find it strange that he’s chosen to come back at his age. Jason, however, is unfazed.

He has an unwavering passion for Camp Pineway, embracing its traditions with a childlike joy, while the rest of the group seems more interested in drinking and partying than anything camp-related. His excitement and insistence on making camp fun again quickly became a source of ridicule, making him an easy target for the more cynical counselors.

The cast is filled with familiar archetypes: the hot couple, Mike (D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai) and Demi (Pardis Saremi), Ezra (Matthew Finlan), the stereotypical theater kid and Miley (Julia Doyle), the green-thumbed vegan. It’s hard to buy that this group has spent summers together for years. Most of them barely tolerate each other and some look like they’d rather be anywhere else. Their interactions feel natural enough, though some characters don’t get the development to stand out — but in a horror movie, sometimes all you need is a good scream and a memorable death.

One standout character is Claire (Abby Quinn), who is one of the only people to treat Jason with genuine kindness. While the others mock his enthusiasm, Claire seems to appreciate his optimism, even if she doesn’t share it. There’s an awkward, budding romantic chemistry between them, and her presence helps ground Jason’s relentless passion for camp. His love for Camp Pineway borders on delusional. At a certain point, you wonder what exactly he’s clinging to.

As a horror movie, Hell of a Summer plays things relatively safe. Some of the kills end too quickly, lacking the suspenseful buildup and drawn-out chase sequences you’d expect from a Scream-style slasher.

The film also isn’t particularly scary, and the comedic elements shine brighter instead. The dialogue feels modern and natural, and while not every joke lands, the humor helps balance the moments of tension.

Some of the funniest moments come when Bobby (Billy Bryk) notices a pattern with the murderer only killing the “hottest” campers, leaving him jealous and wondering why he wasn’t the first victim. Another scene shows the killer threatening an allergic camper with peanut butter, a lethal substance in his case.

There is at least one standout kill featuring a brutal axe-to-the-head moment, which delivers the kind of gore that horror fans crave. But overall, the film doesn’t do anything particularly new. While it may not be the scariest film, it works better as a whodunit mystery. The “who’s the killer?” aspect is serviceable, and while the reveal may not have shocked everyone, it felt satisfying enough to work within the story.

Visually, the film embraces the rustic, isolated feel of summer camp, using dim lighting and eerie woods to create a strong sense of place. The directing is solid, especially for a first-time effort, and the pacing keeps things moving quickly enough that the film never overstays its welcome.

While Hell of a Summer doesn’t reinvent the wheel, it’s a fun and simple watch. Given that this is Wolfhard and Bryk’s first time directing, there’s plenty of potential for them to refine their approach in future projects. It’s a decent starting point — one that doesn’t leave a lasting impact but offers enough entertainment to justify the ride.