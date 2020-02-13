Rose’s play helps Temple men’s basketball earn road win

Quinton Rose finished with six points and two steals in the final two minutes of the game.

Senior guard Quinton Rose stole the ball from junior guard Teshuan Hightower with one minute, 31 seconds remaining in the game and finished the play with a dunk to tie the score at 66.



Rose scored six points in the last two minutes of play to lead Temple University men’s basketball (13-11, 5-7 The American Athletic Conference) to a close 72-68 win over Tulane (10-14, 2-10 The AAC) Wednesday night. Temple had lost to Tulane on Jan. 11.



The Green Wave had a double-digit lead with six and a half minutes left, but the Owls went on an 18-4 run to close out the game.



Rose finished with 23 points and three steals in 39 minutes. Two of his steals came in the final two minutes of the game.



Redshirt-junior guard Monty Scott scored 16 points, including a perfect 4-of-4 on free throws, in 29 minutes. Two of those free throws came at the end of the game.



Scott and Rose carried the Owls in shooting, both attempting over 25 field goals. Together, they were 11-of-27 from the field.



Temple used a five-guard setup once again with Rose, Scott, junior Nate Pierre-Louis, senior Alani Moore II and freshman Josh Pierre-Louis.



Before the game-winning run, Tulane had held a lead for 37 minutes. Hightower and graduate student guard Christion Thompson both had 12 points in the first half. Hightower added 11 in the second half for a total of 23 points. Hightower was one of two Tulane players to make 2-of-3 three-point shots. The other was sophomore forward Kevin Zhang.



Sophomore forward Jake Forrester finished with 10 points, all in the first half. Nate Pierre-Louis contributed seven points and 14 defensive rebounds.



Junior forwards J.P. Moorman II and De’Vondre Perry both missed their second consecutive games with injuries. Redshirt-freshman Arashma Parks also sat out with a shoulder injury he sustained during the Feb. 8 game against Southern Methodist.



Moore II appeared to have suffered a hamstring injury in the second half but returned to the game, finishing with eight points on 3-of-7 shooting.



Temple’s next game is on Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. against Villanova (18-6, 8-4 The Big East) at the Liacouras Center.

