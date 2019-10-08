Runners race through cemetery with spooky spirit

On Saturday, Laurel Hill Cemetery held its annual Rest In Peace 5K Run, a family-friendly race where attendees dressed up in costumes to run through the cemetery. Hosted by the Friends of Laurel Hill and West Laurel Hill Cemeteries, the event raises money for the landmark’s historical preservation and educational programs.

Jessica Rast, 30, a Philadelphia resident and an autism researcher at Drexel University, participated in the race with Derek Mayhugh, 30, a lawyer. They both dressed as Victorian vampires.

“We’ve done a couple events in the past with the Laurel Hill cemetery group,” Mayhugh said. “The way that they share funds with the park servicing is one of the things we like about it,”

Runners participated in the race solo or as a part of a team. At the end of the event, participants celebrated at an after-party with free beer and music.

Jessie Dean, 27, of Wissahickon and a partner at the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, won first place for the women’s category in the race, dressed up as Captain America.

“You can run a race just about any weekend you want, but you can’t always run a costume race,” Dean said.