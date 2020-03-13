School District of Philadelphia closes 63 schools due to COVID-19 spread

More than 10 percent of district employees live in Montgomery County, whose residents were advised on Thursday against going into work.

Tanner Duckrey School and Philadelphia Military academy are among 63 schools in the School District of Philadelphia that are closed today amid the spread of COVID-19, the district announced Thursday.

The move is in direct response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s advising of all Montgomery County residents, where 13 are presumed to have COVID-19, to avoid non-essential travel and not go to work. Eleven percent of district employees live in Montgomery County, according to the announcement.

“Since the onset of the coronavirus situation in the Philadelphia area, it has been the goal of our School District to safely keep our doors open as long as possible,” Superintendent William Hite said in the announcement. “Unfortunately, the current set of circumstances make it difficult for us to keep all of our schools open.”

