Senate to vote on $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package

The bill would provide funding for hospitals and loans to small businesses suffering amid the pandemic.

The U.S. Senate will vote today on an approximately $2 trillion spending package aimed at providing relief to households and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Post reported.

The bill would send $1,200 checks to many Americans and create an approximately $367 billion loan fund for small businesses, the Post reported. It would also provide $130 billion in funding for hospitals.

Funding for unemployment benefits would also increase, the Post further reported. Unemployment claims in Pennsylvania have skyrocketed to more than half a million in just the past week as many businesses have been forced to close, Spotlight PA reported.

If the Senate passes the bill, it will go to the House of Representatives for a vote, though it is unclear when, the Post reported. President Donald Trump will sign the bill if it passes, the Post reported.

There are approximately 59,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, the New York Times reported. As of Wednesday morning, 1127 cases have been confirmed in Pennsylvania and 257 in Philadelphia, The Temple News reported.