SEPTA to add full-length gates, increase fares at Cecil B. Moore Station

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority in Pennsylvania announced after the success of a pilot program, they will be adding full-length gates to nine additional subway stations, including the Cecil B. Moore Station on Temple’s campus.

The project, which is expected to be finished by the end of 2025, aims to prevent fare evaders from jumping or crawling underneath the turnstiles and force them to pay. If riders attempt to walk in behind someone, an alarm will go off.

SEPTA began testing 20 of these gates at the 69th Street Transportation Center in April. When the gates are paired with the Transit Police efforts to fight fare evasion, SEPTA expects an estimated $300,000 to be made from 69th Street annually as a result.

SEPTA has been brainstorming ways to punish fare evasion for a number of years after estimating they lose between $30 million to $40 million each year from the issue. This year, they have punished fare evasion with stricter fines, community service and penalties. Transit Police are stationed at some stops to deter individuals from jumping the turnstiles for a free ride. Instead of the typical $25 fine, riders are looking at a possible maximum 90 days in jail.

Many Temple students take SEPTA from the Cecil B. Moore Station on a regular basis, and it’s common for some students to jump the turnstiles to save their money for SEPTA’s more expensive services, like the Regional Rail.

“I know SEPTA is a union, and they don’t really control the prices of train passes and things, but I have noticed that train fare has gone up a lot since I’ve been a freshman because I commute,” said Genevieve Definis, a junior legal studies major. “It used to cost me $4.25 to get to campus. Now it costs me $7.25 so that’s more of an incentive for somebody to [jump the turnstiles].”

SEPTA also announced fare increases will take place starting Dec. 1. The price adjustments eliminate any discounts offered on rides. SEPTA stated the decision combats the $240 million deficit in their budget each year.

The Broad Street Line previously cost $2 for SEPTA cardholders and $2.50 for those who pay cash or get a Quick Trip card. The price for all trips is now $2.50. For the Regional Rail, it can cost anywhere between $3.75 to $8.25 with a SEPTA Key card or $4.25 to $10 without depending on zones.

“Until public transit is made free for all riders, everyone must pay for the services they use,” wrote Rebecca Collins, Temple’s director of sustainability, in a statement to The Temple News. “My hope is that those who have chosen not to pay will continue to ride the system as paying customers.”

Temple currently participates in the University Key card program, which offers students a discounted SEPTA rate for the semester. The pass covers transportation from Aug. 23 to Dec. 23 and costs between $346.56 to $736.44 depending on the zone people want to purchase.

The full length gate project is expected to be under a $6.96 million contract, according to SEPTA.

“If people aren’t paying, it’s hard for SEPTA, that’s already kind of underfunded, to run the routes they need to run,” said Archer Harmony, a Fairmount resident. “But I also understand it’s easier for some people than others to pay fare every single time they need to go somewhere. It’s a tough one. I mean they should probably do something about jumping the tills, but maybe add more programs for people who can’t afford it.”