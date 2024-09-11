September 11: Presidential Debate

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off in their first presidential debate together at the National Constitution Center in Old City. News editor Evelyn Blower talks about the significance of the debate taking place in Philadelphia and what Temple students expected to see.

With 36% of Temple students being out-of-state there is a large group of students that will find it difficult to vote in the upcoming election with long distances to travel back and still having to go to classes. Opinion editor McCaillaigh Rouse about why students should consider using alternative voting methods in this presidential election.