September 25: Strides in Mental Health Services

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

Temple recently received a state certification for its efforts in campus mental health as it honors suicide prevention month. The university was designated as a certified suicide prevention institution by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. News freelancer Aubren Villasenor talks about what this certification means and what strides the university has made in mental health support.

After two years of delays, The Peabody Temple’s upcoming campus bar and restaurant will open by Nov. 4. The Peabody will offer an upscale bar and dining experience reminiscent of the Draught Horse Pub and Grill which came before. Features Editor Bayleh Alexander talks about how students feel about the opening of The Peabody and why the project was delayed for so long.