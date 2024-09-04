September 4: The Owls fall to Oklahoma

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Temple football just played their first game of the season losing to No.16 Oklahoma in a 51-3 defeat. Volleyball went 3-0 in the Cherry and White Invitational before falling to No. 7 Penn State. Men’s soccer goes scoreless in their last two games with a 0-0 tie to American University in their last game. All this and more on this week’s episode Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.