September 4: The Owls fall to Oklahoma

Temple football just played their first game of the season losing to No.16 Oklahoma in a 51-3 defeat. Volleyball went 3-0 in the Cherry and White Invitational before falling to No. 7 Penn State. Men’s soccer goes scoreless in their last two games with a 0-0 tie to American University in their last game. All this and more on this week’s episode Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.
Ryan Mack
Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.
Jaison Nieves
Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.
Be the first to comment