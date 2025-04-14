Several more Temple student visas revoked, research funding pulled

Students, faculty and staff will also have to go through mandatory anti-discrimination and harassment training, according to an email from President John Fry.

Several additional student visas have been revoked and $3 million of federal research grants have been terminated at Temple, wrote President John Fry in a message to the Temple community Monday evening.

All students, faculty and staff will also undergo required discrimination training as part of their resolution with the Department of Education that Temple agreed to in November 2024. The training will be released this week.

The university agreed to these terms in their resolution after an 11-month investigation into Temple’s address of discrimination or harassment of Jewish students. Temple is required to follow all ED guidelines or face legal consequences. The ED distributes research funds and grants, including Pell Grants, which include approximately 30% of Temple students and 46% of the Class of 2028, The Temple News reported.

Temple will also adjust certain areas of its policies and practices according to guidance from the Department of Education.

“Each week, we are witnessing universities across the country attempting to navigate this volatile environment through a myriad of approaches,” Fry wrote. “Temple is not immune to these challenges.”

The revoked student visas are from current and former Temple students. No further information was shared about their circumstances out of respect for their privacy.

The university’s $3 million loss in research grants is the result of 14 stop-work orders or termination notices from various departments, most from the Department of Health and Human Services. The Department of Energy also reduced its indirect cost reimbursement to 15%.

The National Institutes of Health has threatened to pull indirect cost reimbursements by the same percentage, Science, an organization in the American Association for the Advancement of Science, reported.

“Temple is Philadelphia’s public research university, and the consequences of canceling life-changing research like this are dire,” Fry wrote. “We will continue to advocate aggressively with federal and state officials on behalf of our research community and we are committed to looking for ways to preserve impacted positions should funding be eliminated.”