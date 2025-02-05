Shapiro proposes Temple’s first state funding increase in several years

In Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget address, he announced continuous flat funding Temple received in the last five years with the possibility of additional appropriations.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed Temple’s first state appropriation increase in six years during his annual budget address to the General Assembly Tuesday.

Temple, which has received $158.2 million from the state since 2019, could secure a share of $60 million in additional funding through the state’s Performance-based Funding Council, which will allocate the funds across three state-related universities – Pennsylvania State University, the University of Pittsburgh and Temple.

“We are grateful for the continued support of the governor and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” wrote President John Fry in a statement to The Temple News following Shapiro’s address. “A stronger Temple University means a stronger Pennsylvania, and I applaud our governor for continuing to recognize the critical economic impact that Temple has on the Commonwealth, the City of Philadelphia and beyond.”

This year, tuition increased by 4.2% for in-state students due to flat state appropriation. In-state students paid $444 more per semester, and out-of-state students paid $768 more. Temple also reduced its operating budget by $54 million to alleviate costs, The Temple News reported.

The council, which held a hearing with Temple advocates Jan. 30, will recommend the funding allocations to Shapiro and the General Assembly on April 30 based on their findings and research. The funds provide in-state, undergraduate tuition support at Temple.

Temple must report financial and student performance data to the council to qualify for the funding. At the hearing last Thursday, members of the Temple community and Philadelphia officials gave testimony on why Temple should receive the additional allocations, The Temple News reported.

“As the council moves towards finalizing recommendations for the model ahead of the April 30 deadline, we will continue to advocate on behalf of Temple and work to ensure that each institution’s distinct mission is considered within the performance-based funding framework, which will support the Commonwealth’s strategic priorities for economic and workforce development,” Fry wrote.

In recent years, Temple presidents have petitioned the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ budget hearings for additional funding, including former presidents Jason Wingard and Richard Englert.

Fry will testify in front of the General Assembly on Feb. 20 in Temple’s favor. With state funding possibly remaining flat, it lies with the Performance-based Funding Council to provide additional money.

Shapiro’s proposed budget is pending approval from the state House of Representatives and Senate. In each of the last two years, the state budget was not signed until well into the fiscal year.