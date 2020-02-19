Shooting occurs at 11th and Thompson streets

Three men and a woman were taken to Temple University Hospital.

This story was updated at 6:01 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Three men and a woman were transported to Temple University Hospital after a shooting occurred at 11th and Thompson streets around 3:45 p.m. today, wrote Charles Leone, the director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

Two of the men, 23 and 25, are in stable condition, while the other man, 25, and the woman, 19, are in critical condition, Leone wrote.

Temple police do not believe the victims are connected to Temple but will continue to work with Philadelphia police to investigate the incident, Leone wrote.

A TUAlert was initially issued for a shooting at 11th and Oxford streets. Police later determined that it happened at 11th and Thompson with further investigation, Leone wrote.