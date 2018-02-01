Sophomore returns to women’s tennis lineup in loss to Princeton

01 February 2018 Evan Easterling Sports, Tennis, Women's Tennis
Sophomore Cecilia Castelli prepares to serve to her teammate at practice on Friday afternoon at the Student Pavilion. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Sophomore starter Cecilia Castelli returned to the lineup after missing Sunday’s loss to Penn State with flu-like symptoms, but the Owls (1-2) still had three players unavailable during Thursday’s 7-0 loss to Princeton University in New Jersey.

Senior Alina Abdurakhimova, who posted a 12-6 record out of the first flight in Spring 2017, missed her second match in a row with flu-like symptoms. Freshman Oyku Boz and senior Rimpledeep Kaur didn’t play due to injuries.

Four Princeton players — junior Nicole Kalhorn, senior Katrine Steffensen, sophomore Clare McKee and freshman Stephanie Schrage — won singles and doubles matches. Schrage, who was ranked as the No. 75 Division I singles player by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association in November, beat sophomore Kristina Titova, 6-1, 6-0, in the second flight. Steffensen, who is tied for the 87th-best singles player, beat senior Monet Stuckey-Willis, 6-3, 6-1, in the top flight.

Castelli lost to sophomore Gaby Pollner in the fifth flight. No Temple player won more than three games in a single set.

Temple will be in Washington, D.C. on Saturday and Sunday to face George Washington University and Georgetown University.

