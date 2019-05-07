South Street Spring Festival takes over Headhouse Plaza

_DSC3489WEB DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS _DSC3496WEB DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS _DSC3535WEB DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS WEB DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS _DSC3596WEB DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS _DSC3538WEB DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The annual South Street Spring Festival took place last Saturday at the Headhouse Plaza along South Street. Attendees enjoyed live music and perused clothing, food and face painting stands.

John Carson, a 60-year-old South Philadelphia resident, dressed up as a shark as he handed out flyers for Philly AIDS Thrift, a nonprofit thrift store that donates proceeds to local organizations fighting HIV and AIDS. He wears it to grab festivalgoers’ attention, Carson said.

“I’ve been working for Philly Aids Thrift for eight years, and I’ve been wearing the shark suit [at the festival] for four,” Carson said.

Festival vendors included popular local eateries like Nomad Pizza and the New Jersey-based jewelry company 5one7 Designs.

“It’s very well run, from a vendor’s perspective,” said Nancy Harper-Petoukhoff, 68, standing next to Danielle Petoukhoff, her 32-year-old daughter and the owner of 5one7 Designs.

Jennifer Ellsworth-Aults, a 40-year-old Philadelphia resident, attended the festival with her husband and two children.

“It seemed like it would be a nice family event,” she said. “We’re all having a great time.”