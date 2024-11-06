Stacy Garrity reelected as Pennsylvania Treasurer

Garrity, a retired combat veteran, has secured her reelection as Pennsylvania’s Treasurer.

06 November 2024 elections
Garrity keeps her position as Pennsylvania Treasurer in the 2024 election. | COURTESY / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Stacy Garrity, the current Pennsylvania Treasurer and Republican party nominee, has been reelected following a closely contested race, the Associated Press reported. Unofficial results show Garrity received 52.1% of the vote.

Some of the main goals Garrity has for her second term as Pennsylvania Treasurer include making education affordable by reducing fees and costs. She also plans to continue working on the PA Money Match legislation which aims to automatically return unclaimed funds back to the rightful owners and work to expand her PA Able savings program which aids individuals with disabilities.

Garrity has placed an emphasis on government transparency. She has rebuilt the Treasury’s transparency portal so taxpayers can easily see how their money is being spent. 

Garrity earned a degree in finance and economics at Bloomsburg University. She went on to continue her education with a certificate from The Cornell University Business Management Institute. Garrity is also a retired combat veteran who served three deployments for the U.S. Army Reserve spanning from 1991 to 2008.

“Integrity, dedication and an unwavering commitment to Pennsylvania and its people are Stacy Garrity’s daily motivations,” Garrity’s website said.

