Statewide COVID-19 cases rise to 28

Pennsylvania has 22 presumed positive and six confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 28 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There is one case in Philadelphia. Montgomery County has 17 cases, Delaware County has three, Bucks and Monroe counties have two each, and Northampton, Pike and Wayne counties each have one case.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” said Rachel Levine, the commonwealth’s secretary of health, according to a press release. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus.”

No one associated with Temple has the virus as of right now, according to the university’s landing page for information on COVID-19.