Statewide COVID-19 cases rise to 63

There are 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, up from 47 yesterday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

One student at Temple has tested positive for the virus so far.

What is COVID-19? COVID-19 is a disease caused by a new coronavirus which was first discovered in Wuhan, China in December 2019. It causes respiratory illnesses. The disease has since spread to dozens of countries, and on March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a panedemic.

There are six cases in Philadelphia, up from four yesterday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Here is a list of all the other confirmed cases in Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County: 3

Bucks County: 4

Chester County: 2

Cumberland County: 5

Delaware County: 7

Lehigh County: 1

Luzerne County: 1

Monroe County: 6

Montgomery County: 24

Northampton County: 1

Pike County: 1

Washington County: 1

Wayne County: 1

Approximately 450 people are currently under investigation for the virus in the state.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Symptoms of COVID-19 include a high fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that symptoms can be mild or severe and appear 2-14 days after being exposed to the disease.



What to do if you are sick? Stay home, avoid public areas and avoid public transportation if you feel sick. You should isolate yourself from people as much as possible and limit contact with pets and animals. You should call your doctor and schedule an apointment before visiting a doctor’s office, urgent care, etc. You or your doctor should alert a health department of your illness.

If you are sick, you should wear a facemask around other people. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.

