Student club hosts charity auction for Haitian orphanage

The student organization Temple Project Haiti hosted a charity auction at East End Salon in Old City on Friday. The hair salon was converted into a gallery space where sponsors fundraised for the Saint Francis Xavier Orphanage in Artibonite, Haiti. Every spring break, the student organization volunteers at the orphanage.

“We fundraise for them all year long and we do different events like bake sales, selling cupcakes and other things,” said group member Annissa Juste, who is a junior political science major.

Temple Project Haiti formed after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti in 2010. In the past, the group has helped the orphanage access clean water and plant a garden.

The charity auction featured paintings, photos, glassware, sketches of art that patrons could buy to support the group. The space showcased work from Temple, Philadelphia and international artists.