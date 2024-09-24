Students, be conscientious neighbors

The Editorial Board urges students to practice being good neighbors by engaging with their local community and cultivating healthy relationships with long-term residents.

On Sept. 12, Rachel Stark, the interim associate vice president of student affairs, sent an email to the student body reminding them of the Good Neighbor Initiative. This initiative was created to encourage Temple students to intentionally build relationships with North Philadelphia residents.

Of the roughly 24,000 undergraduate students at Temple, 19% live in university-affiliated housing while 81% live off campus, U.S. News reported. Many students live in the surrounding area of North Philadelphia, a community filled with families, small businesses and local schools.

The Editorial Board urges Temple students, as temporary residents of the North Philadelphia neighborhood, to be mindful of how their presence affects long-time community members. Disruptive behavior including loud noises, improper trash disposal and general inconsiderate treatment of North Central does not reflect a relationship of mutual respect.

John Fry, Temple’s incoming president, believes the university should work closer with local communities. Students making a concerted effort to be good neighbors would contribute positively to that plan and help build valuable relationships between Temple students and the community.

With the Temple student population being intermixed with long-time city residents, it’s crucial for students to be respectful of their neighbors’ livelihoods. Although it feels like common decency, college students are known for disorderly behavior.

One of the main signs of a disruptive neighbor is unnecessary noise, like loud music, late-night partying and needlessly loud conversations. These are all common conducts amongst college students and they should actively try to be conscientious of their social impact.

Consistent exposure to loud noises can cause physical and psychological harm. The effects range from sleep disturbance, learning setbacks for young children, mental health problems and tinnitus, according to Harvard Medicine.

Students can implement the Good Neighbor Initiative through simple steps like greeting and introducing themselves to surrounding residents. They should take measures like assisting an elderly neighbor or shoveling snow off a neighbor’s sidewalk. Other actions like participating in community cleanups and engaging with the block captain can promote healthy relationships between students and community members.

Treating Temple’s surrounding neighborhood and its residents with respect and dignity is paramount in embodying the Good Neighbor Initiative. Students should be cognizant of the surrounding families, children and permanent residents who will feel the consequences of their potentially inconsiderate actions.

The surrounding Temple neighborhoods should be treated the same as a student’s hometown. Students may only spend four years in Philadelphia, but their actions can leave a lasting impact. How students choose to interact with North Central will decide if they will have a negative or positive impact in the community.