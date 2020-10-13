Students carjacked at gunpoint on Oxford Street

The two students were not injured and police recovered the vehicle near the intersection of 18th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Two Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint while sitting in a vehicle on Oxford Street near 16th Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The students were sitting inside their vehicle when two men exited a nearby white vehicle, threatened them with a handgun and took the students’ vehicle. No one was injured and the students’ vehicle was recovered near the intersection of 18th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, Leone wrote.

The students’ vehicle was towed for forensic examination, and Campus Safety Services is checking its security cameras for footage of the incident.