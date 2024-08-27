Students, don’t overspend this back-to-school season

A student urges their peers to be more mindful when shopping for the upcoming school year, as it can prove to be very expensive and wasteful if done impulsively.

Gwynn Edwards vividly remembers her first lecture at Temple and how she felt more underprepared than ever.

“I saw so many people pull out iPads with their iPad pen, and have to take notes on that, and I’m just on my Notes app on my MacBook,” said Edwards, a sophomore business management major. “I was like, oh my god, Mom, I need more stuff.”

As the fall semester begins, students are shopping for new school supplies and technological devices. Back-to-school videos flood social media platforms like TikTok advising incoming college students on the items needed to succeed in school.

Students should be mindful of whether or not they actually need new technological devices or school supplies at the beginning of every school year. It’s common to feel pressure to start the semester with new materials, but it’s not feasible for every college student.

“I overpacked things that I never used or wore,” Edwards said. “Especially going through my first year of college, I learned and got more focused on putting everything on my Macbook. Like using the calendar and notes app. It’s so much easier and limits your school supplies to what is definitely necessary.”

Social media influencers often recommend investing in the “Apple ecosystem,” which includes the purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Macbook, Airpods and an Apple Pencil. This isn’t plausible for most students considering necessary costs like food and tuition expenses.

Students should take advantage of the resources Temple offers to avoid unnecessary technology expenses. OWLtech rents laptops to Temple students for less than $300 a semester and the TECH Center offers laptop loans that can reduce students’ financial burden.

Students living on campus also have to worry about the average $200 dollars spent every year on dorm decor and toiletries, Forbes reported.

Khei Woods noticed the added stress of moving into their freshman year dorm but learned to be more cost-effective this year.

“[People think] dorm decor should look [a certain way], especially here a lot of buildings are made out of cinder blocks or concrete,” said Woods, a sophomore mathematics and physics major. “Reassessing your objects and using them for a different purpose is the biggest way to just save money.”

Students should analyze the space and repurpose the items they already have to avoid falling into overconsumption tendencies.

There are other budget-friendly alternatives to purchasing all new items. Thrift stores are reliable for decorations, supplies and clothes. Students can also reach out to family members for any extra materials they no longer use.

Jackie Lopez believes the reason for students’ high spending is a result of the repeated shopping trips taken from kindergarten through high school.

“It’s symbolic,” said Lopez, an Honors academic advisor. “You’re almost shifting your mindset in terms of, ‘Okay we’re starting a new school year. Everything needs to be fresh and new.’”

Material items don’t guarantee success, but finding effective study habits and acquiring only the necessary supplies can have a bigger influence on academic performance. The urge to buy new things is understandable, but it may cause unnecessary burdens when there are other options like reusing old products or finding second-hand alternatives.

“I think it’s hard as a student to know what is almost like the trend and what is absolutely necessary,” Lopez said. “We don’t know how helpful or the longevity of a tool would be until we almost find our own way of using it.”

Students should look into cheaper and more resourceful options for their supplies instead of buying new supplies that might not be used. As the culture surrounding school shopping persists, students need to be aware of the cheaper and more mindful options available to them.